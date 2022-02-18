CTD arrests terrorist in Chaman

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrests terrorist after heavy exchange of fire in Chaman on Friday. Image: File

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a suspected terrorist after heavy exchange of fire in the border town of Chaman on Friday.

The CTD officials said that based on intelligence based information, the CTD personnel conducted a raid on the outskirts of Chaman where the suspected person started firing.

Read more: CTD kills six ‘terrorists’ in Quetta

The CTD officials cordoned off the area and arrested the suspected terrorist after heavy exchange of fire and recovered 15kg of explosive, two detonators, ball bearing and prima cord.

“The suspect terrorist wanted to target personnel of law enforcement agencies and government equipment,” the spokesman for CTD said, adding that the case has been registered and further investigation was in progress.