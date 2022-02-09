Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 11:26 am
Depriving Indian Muslim girls of education grave violation of human rights: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi . Image: File

As protests over the ban on Muslim headscarves in the southern Indian state of Karnataka intensified, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will summon Indian high commissioner and record its protest over the issue.

Read more: Indian state closes schools as a ‘hijab ban’ sparks protests

A video posted on Twitter showing a hijab-wearing Muslim student being heckled by a Hindu far-right mob at a college in Karnataka state has caused outrage on social media.

Speaking to Bol News on Wednesday, Qureshi said that the human rights advocates must see the atrocities against Muslims in India.

“The ugly face of India has been exposed to the world,” said the foreign minister.

Qureshi confirmed that Pakistan would host a session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers on March 22 and 23.
“Effective voice will be raised in the OIC foreign ministers meeting against India,” Qureshi added.

“After Kashmir, human rights are being violated in India too as India has now a government of Hindutva ideology.”

Read more: Pakistan rejects RSS chief’s ‘provocative, irresponsible statement’ on partition

“In India, Muslims are considered second class citizens. They should think about their future in India,” said the foreign minister.

“Modi is making such moves to save his vote bank,” he told Bol News.

The FM later took to Twitter and said, “Depriving Muslim girls of an (sic) education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right and terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive.”

“[The] World must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims.”

