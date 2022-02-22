Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 02:54 am
Former interior minister and senior PPP leader Rehman Malik Passes Away

Rehman Malik

Former interior minister & senior PPP leader Rehman Malik passes away. He was on a ventilator due to coronavirus complications. Malik had tested positive for coronavirus around few weeks ago. He was moved to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated due to the virus-related complications.

Developing story

