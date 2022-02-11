Here’s Ahmed Ali Butt & Arsalan Naseer’s take on Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage

One of the most acclaimed television hosts Aamir Liaquat shocked the nation yesterday by announcing his third marriage with an 18-year-old just hours after the divorce news with his ex-wife Syeda Tuba.

Moments after the PTI MNA announced his marriage with Syeda Dania, Twitter started brimming with a plethora of memes making fun of the newlyweds.

However, the host didn’t receive the meme game well and lashed out at the social media users who were “hating” his third marriage.

In case you missed it, not only the fans but also the celebrities responded to the news keeping it light and humorous.

Actor Arsalan Naseer took to his Twitter to poke fun at the couple and to congratulate them at the same time.

Is mulk ki 85% youth ki shaadi to duur, kabhi university mai itna GPA bhi naseeb nahi hua jitni Aamir bhai ki Shaadiya ho gayi hain 🙄…. Many congratulations sir, Allah khush rakhey #amirliaquat — Arslan Naseer – CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) February 10, 2022

He maintained that 85% of the youth in Pakistan remained unsuccessful in gaining this much GPA in universities as much as Aamir Bhai’s marriages have taken place.

“Many congratulations sir, May Allah bless you”, he added.

Apart from Arsalan, comedian Ahmed Ali Butt also took the mickey out of Hussain by sharing a hilarious meme on his Instagram.

Notably, the host and his wife Dania Shah are still trending on Twitter.