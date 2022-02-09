Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

09th Feb, 2022. 04:19 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Hindutva cowardice exposed as RSS goons heckle at hijab-clad girl in India

APP News Agency

09th Feb, 2022. 04:19 pm
hijab-clad girl Muskan

RSS goons heckle at hijab-clad girl Muskan in India. Image: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The cowardice of Hindutvavadis exposed in Narendra Modi’s India as a lone Hijab-wearing girl student was heckled by RSS goons in saffron shawls at a Karnataka college who daringly shouted Allah-o-Akbar.

“Since I started studying (here), I’ve always worn the burqa and hijab. When I entered class, I removed the burqa…The principal has said nothing, outsiders started this,” Muskan, a student who was heckled by a saffron scarf group told NDTV.

Read more: World should raise voice against mistreatment of Indian Muslims: Ashrafi

As she parked her scooter in the parking, the saffron scarf group shouted at her and tried to surround her, but she remained unafraid and continued walking towards the college building.

 

It has been a month since the students of a state-run school in Udupi District of the Indian state of Karnataka started their campaign after they were barred from entering their classrooms while wearing hijab.

The story cascaded across the internet, and the students began protesting outside the school gate, reading their lessons.

Instead of pacifying the situation, other schools also started enforcing a ban on the hijab, out of fears of the RSS goons who also simultaneously started shouting pro-Hindutva slogans to worsen the situation.

The state machinery seems to be helpless before the saffron scarf group. Instead, some ruling party members are issuing statements to defend the ban on hijab which encouraged the RSS members to provoke the situation.

Having failed to control the situation, the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the state for three days as the controversy over students wearing hijab on campus intensified, with violence reported from several districts.

 

Even in some areas, the Hindu girls wearing saffron shawls appeared in the colleges to protest against the hijab-wearing fellows and defend the ban.

“Hindu girl students wearing Saffron shawls, came to College to protest against Muslim girls wearing Hijab! India is heading towards its dark era in history,” said a Twitterati Mannu.

“What we are witnessing is a form of religious apartheid. The decree is discriminatory and it disproportionately affects Muslim women,” A. H. Almas told AP, an 18-year-old student who has been part of the protests.

So far, several meetings between the staff, government representatives and the protesting students have failed to resolve the issue. The state’s education minister, B.C. Nagesh has also refused to lift the ban. He said, “those unwilling to follow uniform dress code can explore other options.”

The episode drew the ire of the sane minds including the Bollywood celebrities, media personalities, intellectuals and politicians condemning the Modi government for taking the country to that low.

“As always, it takes a pack of men to attempt to intimidate a woman. Such frightened, pathetic excuses for human beings. Brandishing their shawls as weapons, cloaking their weakness in cruelty. A sizeable section of a rudderless generation lost to hate,” said Indian film-maker Pooja Bhatt on Twitter.

 

Even at a college, the RSS activists had replaced the national flag with the saffron flag with many others shouting Jai Sri Ram around.

President of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar said the replacement of the national flag with saffron one was a violation of the rules. He also suggested the closure of educations institutions for a week.

Read more: Depriving Indian Muslim girls of education grave violation of human rights: FM

“A new video from Karnataka shows a young student in a hijab being chased by Jai Shri Ram slogan-shouting men. This is what bigotry does to a nation: divides us on dress, food and religion. When we should be worried about jobs for the young, we focus on their dress! Shameful,” said an Indian news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai said.

 

“Shameful state of affairs,” said a Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker who had always been vocal against human rights violations in India.

Read More

4 hours ago
'One more PTI wicket down': Bilawal Bhutto reacts to Faisal Vawda disqualification

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday congratulated his party...
4 hours ago
Pakistan calls for a ‘sharp focus’ on combating growing Islamophobia

Pakistan has urged the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to concentrate...
4 hours ago
Health card is first step towards goal of Riyasat-i-Madina: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the health card initiative...
4 hours ago
MQM-P challenges fresh delimitation in SHC

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday challenged fresh delimitation of constituencies under...
4 hours ago
PM Imran says Rs400 billion invested in national health insurance

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that it was a...
5 hours ago
PM Imran Khan faces no threat from opposition parties: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid reiterated on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iran
4 mins ago
Iran reports 39,085 new COVID-19 cases, 6,696,927 in total

TEHRAN - Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 39,085 new COVID-19 cases,...
bicycle
22 mins ago
Amazing Stunt: Man pulls with cool bicycle in the middle of the road

On social media, a video of a middle-aged man performing a fantastic...
The vivo T1
36 mins ago
The vivo T1 5G is now available with a 120Hz LCD and SD 695.

The vivo T1 and vivo T1x were announced a while ago, and...
Suzuki Swift
46 mins ago
PICTURES: The New Suzuki Swift’s First Locally Assembled Unit

The wait for the new Suzuki Swift appears to be coming to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600