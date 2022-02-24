Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

24th Feb, 2022. 03:36 pm

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 03:36 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

‘I am happy that justice has been served,’ says Noor’s father

AFP News Agency

24th Feb, 2022. 03:36 pm

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 03:36 pm
Noor's father

Shaukat Mukadam, Noor’s father. Image: Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death Thursday, for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalising of women in the deeply patriarchal nation.

Read more: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death in Noor Mukadam murder case

Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her.

Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion but was blocked by two members of staff.

“The main accused has been awarded the death sentence,” said Justice Atta Rabbani at the Islamabad district court.

Jaffer’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, were found not guilty of attempting to cover up the crime. The two staff members were sentenced to 10 years in prison for abetting murder.

“I am happy that justice has been served,” said Shaukat Mukadam, Noor’s father, while pledging to challenge the acquittal of Jaffer’s parents.

“This is not my daughter’s case only, but this is a case of the daughters of the entire nation. Today, justice has been served to the women of society. Today’s decision is a victory of justice.”

“The main accused [Zahir Jaffer] has been given exemplary sentence. The whole nation was with us. Civil society and media supported us a lot,” he added.

A case that shocked the nation

The case prompted an explosive reaction from women’s rights campaigners reckoning with the pervasion of violence against women.

The shocking nature of the murder, involving a couple from the privileged elite of Pakistani society, led to pressure for the trial to conclude swiftly.

According to the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell, a group providing legal assistance to vulnerable women, the conviction rate for cases of violence against women is lower than three per cent.

Victims of sexual and domestic abuse are often too afraid to speak out, and criminal complaints are frequently not investigated seriously.

Jaffer, who will be able to challenge Thursday’s verdict, was thrown out of court several times during the trial for his behaviour.

He was frequently carried into proceedings by stretcher or wheelchair, and his lawyers argued he should be found not “mentally sound” — a manoeuvre prosecutors said was designed to suspend the trial.

Read more: Zahir Jaffer used his money, influence to assail credibility of Noor: Maryam Nawaz

At one hearing he claimed someone else had killed Mukadam during a “drug party” at his house.

When questioning Mukadam’s father — a former ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan — Jaffer’s lawyer implied she was killed by her own family for conducting a relationship outside of marriage.

Read More

40 mins ago
Lawmakers poured in tributes for verdict on Noor Mukadam's murder case

As the verdict in the Noor Mukadam case was announced by a...
56 mins ago
Security forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunition in N Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Thursday conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO)...
2 hours ago
PM Imran pays tribute to fallen Soviet soldiers of WWII

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday laid a wreath at ‘Tomb...
2 hours ago
Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD: Following months of hearings, a local court in the federal capital...
2 hours ago
Zardari, Parvez Elahi to decide on the next course of action through consultation: Joint Declaration

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi along with a delegation called...
3 hours ago
Pakistan becomes first in South Asia to launch National Plastic Action Partnership

Pakistan in a landmark step has become the first country from South...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

sri lanka
6 mins ago
Sri Lanka health authorities urge people to get COVID-19 doses

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's health authorities have urged citizens to get their...
dean elgar
6 mins ago
Elgar banks on shaken S.Africa bouncing back in must-win second Test

South Africa captain Dean Elgar conceded on Thursday that his team's confidence...
novak djokovic
14 mins ago
Khachanov supports Djokovic after setting up Dubai encounter

Karen Khachanov, the world number 26 who will face Novak Djokovic in...
Noor Mukadam
18 mins ago
Who was Noor Mukaddam? How and Why she was killed by Zahir Jaffer

Noor Mukadam, the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, was found killed at a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600