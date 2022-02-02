Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:33 am

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as CJP

APP News Agency

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:33 am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Umar Ata Bandial was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan on Wednesday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to the new chief justice of the Supreme Court at a ceremony in President House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers, services chiefs, judges and members from the legal fraternity attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, will be the 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan. He has assumed the office of the top judge of the county after the retirement of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as chief justice of Pakistan yesterday.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, earlier, on Tuesday laid out his roadmap for how the Supreme Court will function under him. “The differences in judges’ opinions in matters of law arise from our individual perceptions and this diversity brings richness to our understanding,” he said. “That is how yesterday’s minority view may become tomorrow’s majority judgement.”

CJ Bundial will serve the post till September 16, 2023.

 

Read More

13 hours ago
Turbat students protest against PMC rules, threaten to block CPEC highway

TURBAT: Medical Alliance Committee Kech rallied in front of Atashad Degree College,...
15 hours ago
BLA terrorist arrested in Bolan District

Counter Terrorism Department of Police on Tuesday arrested a member of proscribed...
15 hours ago
Money laundering case: Interim pre-arrest bail of Shehbaz, Hamza extended till Feb 10

A Special Judge Central-1 on Tuesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of...
15 hours ago
MQM-P will make Pakistan a welfare state as per Quaid's visions, vows Aamir Khan

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Aamir Khan has said that feudals and...
16 hours ago
In January 2022, militant attacks slightly declined but human losses went up

ISLAMABAD: The first month of 2022 could not bring any improvement in...
17 hours ago
IOs of sugar inquiry team transferred as Bol News highlights serious lapses in Shahbaz case challan  

IOs of sugar inquiry team transferred as Bol News highlights serious lapses...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

earthquake
22 seconds ago
5.2-magnitude quake hits Auckland Islands, New Zealand

HONG KONG -An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted Auckland Islands,...
chile covid
6 mins ago
Chile registers 22,192 new daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO - Chile registered 22,192 new COVID-19 infections and 12 more deaths...
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
8 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez feels ‘so lucky’ to be with beau Ben Affleck for the second time

Jennifer Lopez is "so happy" to be with Ben Affleck, raving about...
palestine covid
15 mins ago
Palestine records daily record of 11,016 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH/GAZA - Palestine reported a record number of 11,016 new COVID-19 cases...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600