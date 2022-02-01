Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:01 pm

Karachi University Teachers’ Association boycotts classes until Feb 3

KARACHI: Against suspension of the selection board, Karachi University Teachers’ Association (KUTA) on Tuesday announced a boycott of classes in the University of Karachi (UoK) until February 3 .

KUTA officials said the administrative and educational system has been devastated due to the presence of acting vice-chancellors (VCs). They added the secretary universities and boards suspended the selection board on the day of its meeting which reflects his authoritarian approach.

“This is the same addiction of power that is visible in Sindh especially Karachi in all aspects of life,” KUTA officials said. They said that the selection board was meeting on the court’s order on the petition of Zafar Iqbal Shams, labelling the secretary’s measure as contempt of court.

KUTA also criticised the presence of acting VCs in six public varsities in Sindh, including the UoK.

The officials said the UoK’s teachers are not being paid salaries while the visiting faculty have not received their pay cheques since last year.

