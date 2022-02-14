Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 02:02 pm
Madhuri Dixit & Sanjay Kapoor shake legs to their hit Ankhiyaan Milaoon

The 90’s hot sizzling duo Madhuri and Sanjay Kapoor shook their legs to the iconic song Ankhiaan Milaoon at a recent event and left the fans to walk down the memory lane.

Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram to share the video of him dancing with Dixit on their feature song that was a hit back in the 90’s.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500)

Read more: Madhuri Dixit’s digital debut “The Fame Game” trailer is out!

Sanjay and Madhuri could be seen grooving to their song from movie Raja which was released in 1995.

Riteish and Genelia were also spotted in the clip enjoying the hook steps by the legendary stars.

The way Madhuri and Kapoor ruled the dance floor left the fans mesmerized and we all took a trip back to the time when Madhu and Raja fell for each other.

The movie remained a box office star and Ankhiyaan Milaoon was the best hit.

Read more: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix debut ‘The Fame Game’ to premier this February

In case you missed it, the duo has joined hands for another project after a gap of many years and will be seen spilling magic together in Netflix’s The Fame Game.

