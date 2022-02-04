Minal Khan looks phenomenal in a flashback picture

Actress Minal Khan shared a throwback picture in an olive green attire and left the fans amazed with her evergreen personality.

The actress, who recently tied the knot with the love of her life Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, is the apple of her fans’ eyes.

The Jalan actress keeps sharing her eye-catchy pictures to enthrall her fans and the recent one took our breaths away.

Khan looked like a Disney Princess in the olive green gown with beach curls and high heels.

Her rose pink lips added more charm to her personality and the actress threw some major fashion vibes.

Minal stepped into the industry as a child artist in Kaash Main Teri Beti na Hoti in 2011 and appeared in many hit drama serials after it.

The Khan sisters are among the most desired Pakistani artists now and has given many hits to the industry.

From the work front, The Hasad actress has currently taken a break from showbiz and the fans are enthusiastically waiting for her comeback.