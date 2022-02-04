Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 04:58 pm
Minal Khan looks phenomenal in a flashback picture

Actress Minal Khan shared a throwback picture in an olive green attire and left the fans amazed with her evergreen personality.

The actress, who recently tied the knot with the love of her life Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, is the apple of her fans’ eyes.

Read more: Aiman and Minal all smiles at their brother’s Baat Pakki ceremony, see photos

The Jalan actress keeps sharing her eye-catchy pictures to enthrall her fans and the recent one took our breaths away.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Khan looked like a Disney Princess in the olive green gown with beach curls and high heels.

Her rose pink lips added more charm to her personality and the actress threw some major fashion vibes.

Minal stepped into the industry as a child artist in Kaash Main Teri Beti na Hoti in 2011 and appeared in many hit drama serials after it.

Read more: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s throwback dance video sets Internet on FIRE, WATCH VIDEO

The Khan sisters are among the most desired Pakistani artists now and has given many hits to the industry.

From the work front, The Hasad actress has currently taken a break from showbiz and the fans are enthusiastically waiting for her comeback.

