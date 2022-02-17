Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed has vowed to continue his struggle against corruption and corrupt politician despite their ongoing nefarious campaign being launched against him.

He said this while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Murad Saeed has registered a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime Wing against owner-Editor of Daily Jinnah and Online News Agency Mohsin Jamil Baig, who allegedly used bad a language against the federal minister.

The Islamabad police on Wednesday arrested Mohsin Jamil Baig from his house.

The minister maintained that the same immoral drive had also been launching against him since 2013 when his party PTI awarded him a ticket for contesting the 2013 general elections, adding that as he talked about the corruption and corrupt politicians in the National Assembly, so people like Qadir Patel, Rana Sanaullah, Maulvi Hamdullah, Agha Rafi and others were fielded to launch a wicked campaign against him and his family.

Murad said that he would not be scared of such tactics, adding that he continue his struggle for exposing corrupt people before the nation.