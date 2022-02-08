Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:47 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

NHA’s revenue increased by Rs103b during three years of PTI govt, Senate told

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:47 pm
Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed. Image: Radio Pakistan

The Senate was informed on Tuesday that the revenue of the National Highway Authority (NHA) increased by Rs103 billion during the three years of the present government.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed told the House that the revenue increased because of the elimination of corruption and digitalization of different processes.

Read more: PM Imran Khan congratulates Murad Saeed, NHA for saving public money

The Minister said that we constructed 2032 kilometres of road infrastructure while work on 2067 kilometres is in progress.

He said this is more than the road infrastructure constructed by the previous government of PML-N.

“Opposition politics will end if Prime Minister Imran Khan completes 5 years of his term,” said Saeed.

He said, “Our construction cost of roads is also substantially less than the ones executed by the PML-N government.”

Saeed said the government will not only complete its mandated five-year term but also strengthen the economy.

“When we tell them about health cards and Ehsas programme, they say that we have built roads. Former rulers used national treasury to go to London for their medical treatments,” he added.

Earlier, reacting to the opposition’s walkout, Leader of the House Shahzad Wasim regretted that the politics of Opposition Parties was not based on public welfare but vested interests.

He said the amount plundered by the corrupt elements would be recovered.

Read more: Murad Saeed claims PTI govt completed 2,000kms road projects

The Leader of the House said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf and its allies stand together, and they have would confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More

1 hour ago
Iraq lauds Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime peace and security

ISLAMABAD: Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi who is on an official...
2 hours ago
PPP would have to restore confidence, if it wants to rejoin PDM: Shahid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senior Vice President and former prime minister...
2 hours ago
Daily Covid cases drop below 3K nationally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday confirmed 2,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more...
2 hours ago
PM Imran, COAS to spend day with troops in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General...
3 hours ago
World should be better prepared for next pandemic: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said...
4 hours ago
Saudi Interior Minister departs for KSA after completing Pakistan’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

rapid test
11 mins ago
New highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

BEIJING - Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test...
11 mins ago
Yumna Zaidi looks regal in a vibrant pink festive attire

Actress Yumna Zaidi, who has been winning our hearts with her mind-blowing...
south korea
12 mins ago
S.Korea reports 36,719 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea recorded 36,719 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
EU automobile
20 mins ago
EU automobile sales to rebound in 2022: industry

PARIS - Automobile sales are likely to rebound by 7.9 percent in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600