NHA’s revenue increased by Rs103b during three years of PTI govt, Senate told

The Senate was informed on Tuesday that the revenue of the National Highway Authority (NHA) increased by Rs103 billion during the three years of the present government.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed told the House that the revenue increased because of the elimination of corruption and digitalization of different processes.

The Minister said that we constructed 2032 kilometres of road infrastructure while work on 2067 kilometres is in progress.

He said this is more than the road infrastructure constructed by the previous government of PML-N.

“Opposition politics will end if Prime Minister Imran Khan completes 5 years of his term,” said Saeed.

He said, “Our construction cost of roads is also substantially less than the ones executed by the PML-N government.”

Saeed said the government will not only complete its mandated five-year term but also strengthen the economy.

نون لیگ کے پاس صحت انصاف، کارڈ،ڈیم، احساس،کامیاب جوان سب کا جواب ہے کہ سڑکیں بنائیں تھیں تو آج پھر سن لیں موجودہ حکومت کُل7889KMسڑکیں بنا رہی ہے۔ 2032km مکمل، 1667kmپر کام جاری،1819KMپروکیورمینٹ اسٹیج اور2368پلاننگ/ڈیزائن اسٹیج پر ہے۔ @MuradSaeedPTI pic.twitter.com/hMKUw3gYd5 — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 8, 2022

“When we tell them about health cards and Ehsas programme, they say that we have built roads. Former rulers used national treasury to go to London for their medical treatments,” he added.

Earlier, reacting to the opposition’s walkout, Leader of the House Shahzad Wasim regretted that the politics of Opposition Parties was not based on public welfare but vested interests.

He said the amount plundered by the corrupt elements would be recovered.

The Leader of the House said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf and its allies stand together, and they have would confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.