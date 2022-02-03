Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
04th Feb, 2022. 12:16 am
PAF conducts National Air Defence Exercise

Pakistan Air Force on Thursday conducts the National Air Defence exercise. Image: File

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday conducted the National Air Defence exercise focusing on the integrated and synergistic employment of offensive and defensive forces.

The aim of this exercise was to enhance operational preparedness and combat readiness of Pakistan Air Defence in near-realistic threat environment, said a PAF media release.

Read more: ‘Perpetrators, masterminds behind terrorist attacks will find no place to hide’

Apart from PAF Operational assets including Fighter aircraft, Surface to Air Missile Systems, Sensors, Force Multipliers and Battle Management Centers, elements of Army Air Defence were also integrated in the exercise.

PAF Air Defence Command exercised overall command and control over all participating Air Defence assets.

Meanwhile, the security forces have killed 13 terrorists during operations in Naushki and Panjgur in Balochistan, the media wing of the Pakistani military reported on Thursday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “After successfully repulsing terrorist attacks in Panjgur and Naushki last night, the security forces carried out clearance operations to hunt down terrorists’ hiding in the areas.”

The statement added that in Naushki, security forces encountered and killed five more terrorists bringing the tally to nine. ISPR said four brave soldiers embraced martyrdom including an officer while repulsing this attack.

Read more: Terrorists have links with India and Afghanistan, says Balochistan Minister Zia Lango

In Panjgur, the security forces operation is underway to eliminate fleeing terrorists. The media wing said four terrorists have so far been killed in Panjgur while at least four/five are encircled by security forces. During intense fighting, three soldiers embraced shahadat and four got injured.

