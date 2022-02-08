Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:14 pm
Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training will be conducted for two months

A contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) arrived for Joint Mechanized Training, to be conducted for two months, in Multan Garrison. Image: File

A contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) arrived for Joint Mechanized Training, to be conducted for two months, in Multan Garrison to enhance and strengthen the existing military cooperation between Pakistan Army and the RSLF.

The Opening Ceremony of Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training was held at Multan Garrison on Tuesday where General Officer Commanding, Major General Zafar Iqbal Marwat was the Chief Guest, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The participating troops of both the countries were part of the opening ceremony. The joint training is aimed at strengthening and sharing of knowledge through a comprehensive training programme.

Moreover, drills and procedures would be practiced and tactical exercises would be conducted to refine the same, it added.

On Monday, Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif along with his six-member delegation  arrived Pakistan on a day-long visit.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed welcomed the Saudi Interior Minister and his delegation at Noor Khan Airbase. Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. The Saudi Interior Minister visited Pakistan on a special invitation of Shiekh Rasheed Ahmed.

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

