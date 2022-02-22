Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 11:40 am
Pakistan among countries most vulnerable to Climate Change, says PM Imran

West criticised China over Uyghurs but remained silent on Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM Imran

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday Pakistan is among those few countries more vulnerable to Climate Change, adding that the youth must commit themselves to tree plantations all over the country.

Speaking at the founders’ day of Scouts, he said that every Pakistani family should plant and care for at least five trees. “Unfortunately the biggest reason for Climate Change is that the people didn’t care for the Almighty’s world,” he said.

As how we have met all targets, God willing we will also hit the target of planting Rs10 billion trees all over the country, he said.

“The tree plantation is akin to taking care of the country,” the premier said. “It is a proud moment for the country that our efforts are being acknowledged globally. World Economic Forum, United Kingdom acknowledged it. The world recognizes that Pakistan is leading from the front in the war against Climate Change.”

If we have to save the country for generations to come we have to go for tree plantation, he added.

The premier said that the 12 seasonal kinds of weather allow Pakistan to sow the seeds of any fruit on any soil, however, unfortunately in the last 70 years, people didn’t care about it. “Even the forests given by the British were not taken care of,” he said.

