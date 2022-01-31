Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 12:29 am

Pakistan strongly condemns attempted missile attack on UAE

Building of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. Image: File

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the launching of a missile from Al-Jawf, Yemen, by the Houthis towards the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“It is commendable that the missile was successfully intercepted by the air defence system of the UAE, preventing loss of innocent lives,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Pakistan considered these attacks as a grave violation of international law and a serious threat to regional peace and security and called for their immediate cessation.

“Pakistan reaffirms its solidarity with the brotherly people and government of the United Arab Emirates,” he added.

