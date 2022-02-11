PDM decides to bring no-confidence motion against govt

PMD chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman along with PML-N leadership speak with media in Lahore on Friday. Screengrab/ Bol News

Pakistan Democratic Movement has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the PTI government.

PMD chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman along with PML-N leadership made this announcement while briefing the media about the PDM leaders’ meeting held at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Friday.

Fazl further said that they had also decided to first complete their homework in this regard and persuade the government’s allies to support the no-trust motion and also take other political parties into confidence before tabling motion against the prime minister.

He added that all PDM member parties had agreed to bring the no-confidence motion in the first phase and oust this selected government.

He said that a committee has also been constituted to contact the government’s allies and take them into confidence regarding the no-trust motion.

However, the Maulana did not announce the date of the no-confidence motion and said they had not decided about it so far and they would take decision regarding it soon