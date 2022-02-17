PM Imran Khan to launch Scholarship Complaint Portal today

On the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Scholarship Complaint Portal is being launched for the scholarship holders across the country.

The portal will be initiated to immediately solve the problems faced by students studying on scholarships in Pakistan.

The premiere will inaugurate the portal in a ceremony taking place in Islamabad today.

The government is spending more than Rs 28 billion on scholarships for deserving students.

As per an estimate, currently, 2.6 million students have been taking benefit from the scholarship programs among which 72% are women.

The Scholarship Complaint Portal will be launched to ensure proper facilitation to these students and to keep an eye on the resources, merit and transparency of the scholarship programs.

The portal will be linked to Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal and Prime Minister’s Office will be responsible to oversee timely redressal of the grievances.