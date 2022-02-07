In view of the plight of the people and the critical internal and external situation of the country, the PML-N Central Executive Committee has unanimously decided that the present government should not be given any more time.

The meeting expressed full confidence in the party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and entrusted him with the power to make all decisions to save the country and the nation from the grave crisis in the current situation. The PML-N leadership agreed to take all constitutional, parliamentary, democratic and political steps to get rid of the most incompetent and corrupt government in the country’s history as soon as possible.

The meeting decided to fully support and fully participate in the PDM’s March 23rd Long March.

The meeting delegated the authority to the party President Shehbaz Sharif to expedite the process of liaison and consultation with other political parties across the country to formulate a strategy based on national consensus and fulfill public aspirations of liberation from the present government.

The meeting also authorised the party president to liaise with PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders, taking them into confidence in the light of the decisions of the party CEC and in consultation with the PDM. It was also decided that an urgent meeting of the PDM would be convened as soon as possible so the agenda of the meeting would be put into action from the platform of PDM at the national level in the light of unanimous and joint decisions.

The meeting also endorsed the decisions of reconstituting the party’s parliamentary board and setting up a new manifesto committee.

The meeting was held virtually. The PML-N leadership in Pakistan and in London participated.

They took notice of the unbearable and uncontrollable inflation rate under the PTI government. It took stock of the consequences of PTI surrendering the State Bank of Pakistan’s sovereignty to the International Monetary Fund. The PML-N leaders expressed grave concern over the Rs 16,000 billion loans piled on by the PTI government in just three and a half years. They held the government’s criminal negligence responsible for the catastrophe at Murree. They were of the view that the unhindered corruption by the PTI government and its mafia accomplices were a threat to the country and its international image. It took notice of how Transparency International’s report would act as a deterrent to foreign investment in the country. In addition to this, they also believed that the CPNE’s report regarding the state of media freedom in Pakistan could also hurt the country internally and externally vis-à-vis trade pacts such as the GSP plus.

The PML-N leaders expressed alarm and concern over the new wave of terrorism in the country and pointed out how the grave economic state of affairs was another threat that could exacerbate this problem. They strongly condemned the acts of terrorism from across the border in Afghanistan. The PML-N paid rich tribute to the Pakistani Armed Forces for sacrificing their lives for the safety and security of the country’s sovereignty and its people.

The PML-N CEC commended the unwavering unity, loyalty and cohesion of party members, workers and supporters. It urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to expedite the decision in the PTI Foreign Funding case which had been pending in the courts for the past seven years despite clear evidence.