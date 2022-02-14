PM’s statement against 18th amendment condemnable: Sherry Rehman

Senator Sherry Rehman criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and condemned “his statement against 18th amendment and parliamentary democracy” during an exclusive CNN interview.

Taking to Twitter, the senior PPP leader and party’s vice-president said, “Prime minister’s statement against 18th amendment and parliamentary democracy is reprehensible.”

“In an interview with CNN, the prime minister said that problems have arisen since the 18th amendment. The 18th amendment was the second-largest consensus document after the Constitution of Pakistan. The presidential powers that you want, Asif Zardari has transferred to the parliament.”

صوبوں کے ساتھ عدم تعاون کی ذمہ دار وفاقی حکومت ہوتی ہے۔ تین صوبوں میں آپ کی پارٹی کی حکومت ہے، کیا پنجاب، کے پی اور بلوچستان کے عدم تعاون کا ذمہ دار بھی کوئی اور ہے؟ اپنی نااہلی اور ناکامیوں کا کب تک دوسروں کو مورد الزام ٹھرائے گے؟ وزیراعظم متنازعہ بیانات دینے سے گریز کریں۔ 2/2 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) February 14, 2022

According to Rehman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the centre was also responsible for non-cooperation with the provinces.

“The federal government is responsible for non-cooperation with the provinces. Your party has a government in three provinces. Is anyone else responsible for the non-cooperation of Punjab, KP and Balochistan?” she asked.

“How long will you blame others for your incompetence and failures? The prime minister should refrain from making controversial statements,” said Rehman.

PM Imran, during the CNN interview, urged the US to review its policies related to the Taliban.

The premier said that there was no other alternative to the Taliban in Afghanistan, so the world had to engage with them to move things forward.

He claimed that sooner or later, the world would recognize the Taliban.