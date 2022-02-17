Polling on vacant Senate seat of Faisal Vawda to be held on March 9

Sindh Election Commission has announced an election programme for the seat of the Senate which fell vacant after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda.

The polling on the vacant seat will be held on March 9.

According to Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul, the candidates can collect the nomination papers from the Provincial Election Commission office by Saturday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected Vawda’s petition challenging his disqualification.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah ruled that there was no reason to interfere in the decision of the election commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Minallah remarked that Vawda’s conduct has led to unfavourable results.

