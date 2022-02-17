Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 02:12 pm
Polling on vacant Senate seat of Faisal Vawda to be held on March 9

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda. Image: File

Sindh Election Commission has announced an election programme for the seat of the Senate which fell vacant after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda.

The polling on the vacant seat will be held on March 9.

According to Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul, the candidates can collect the nomination papers from the Provincial Election Commission office by Saturday.

Read more: IHC rejects Vawda’s petition challenging his disqualification by ECP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected Vawda’s petition challenging his disqualification.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah ruled that there was no reason to interfere in the decision of the election commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Minallah remarked that Vawda’s conduct has led to unfavourable results.

Read more:ECP disqualifies Faisal Vawda over concealment of dual nationality

On February 9, ECP had disqualified Vawda as a lawmaker in a case related to his dual nationality. A three-member bench of ECP led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had announced the verdict reserved on December 23.

