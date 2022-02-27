Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh in his video statement issued in Karachi on Sunday. Photo/ Bol News

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that Bilawal is marching to Islamabad after ruining Sindh.

On PPP’s Awami March, the Leader of Opposition while addressing Bilawal Zardari in his video statement issued in Karachi on Sunday said that Bilawal Zardari appeared in Karachi ultimately on the pretext of the march that was started from Karachi.

Bilawal Zardari’s PPP is taking out a long march led by a corrupt, infected and defected leadership that has ruined Sindh during its 14 year-long rule, Mr. Shaikh remarked and asked “Against whom Bilawal Zardari has taken out the march after ruining Sindh?”

He said that residents of Karachi wanted to ask Bilawal Zardari that who is responsible for destruction of Karachi. If Bilawal Zardari is a public leader he must answer people of Karachi why his party’s Sindh government has destroyed Karachi, Haleem insisted.

In 2009 when total volume of Sindh budget was Rs. 150 billion, PPP had allocated Rs. 37 billion was set aside for Karachi but in ongoing fiscal year out of Rs 1400 billion of provincial budget only Rs. 38 billion are allocated for the metropolis.

Karachiites did not get a single drop of water despite expenditure of Rs 13 billion on incomplete mega water project K-IV while the provincial capital only got 14 buses despite the fact that announcements of thousands of buses were made, Sheikh noted.

He stressed that Bilawal Zardari must also respond to questions by people of Karachi as to why did your government make this city a garbage dump and why the citizens of Karachi were left at the mercy of robbers in 2022?

The opposition leader said that Sindh particularly Karachi is facing the worst ever law and order situation as strong sense of insecurity has developed among the citizens and they were not feeling themselves safe even inside their homes.