Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:23 pm
Prime suspect in Model Qandeel Baloch murder case acquitted

Model Qandeel Baloch. Image: File

Lahore High Court Multan Bench has acquitted prime accused in social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch murder case.

LHC Multan Bench Judge Justice Sohail Nasir on Monday acquitted accused Waseem, who is brother of slain model as Qandeel’s mother pardoned her son and witnesses withdrew their statements.

Read more: Qandeel Baloch: A photo of her diary goes viral on her 4th death anniversary

Advocate Sardar Mehboob represented the accused and submitted that the model court Multan had ignored the agreement reached between him and his mother, adding that Qandeel’s father Muhammad Azeem Baloch, who lodged a murder case against his son, had already passed away.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Model Court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment on September 27, 2019 as he had on record admitted to drugging and killing his sister when he was presented before a special magistrate.

Model Qandeel Baloch was killed in Muzaffarabad on July 15, 2016.

152 hearings of the case from July 17, 2016 to September 26, 2019 were conducted.

The court on September 27, 2019 announced its verdict and ruled that the accused had committed the crime so he was awarded life term.

Read more: Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch’s brother to Pakistan

However, all other accused including Mufti Abdul Qavi, the slain model’s brother Arif, cousin Haq Nawaz, Aslam Shaheen and taxi driver Abdul Basit were acquitted.

