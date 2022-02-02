Prince Charles & Camilla visit Chinatown to mark Lunar New Year celebrations

Prince Charles and Camilla took part in the Lunar New Year celebrations and visited Chinatown in this regard.

Read more: Prince Charles to hosts Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK

Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, were spotted sporting red scarf and greeting the performers of the event.

福虎祈福，阖家幸福 新年快乐 ­ The blessing of the tiger brings happiness to all families in the year of the tiger. Wishing you peace and happiness.#LunarNewYear pic.twitter.com/UVSJwc5T2h — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 1, 2022

In Chinatown, the royal couple met the community members and even visited the local market to greet the sellers.

Charles and Camilla were also invited to waken the sleeping lions.

Happy #LunarNewYear! To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall spent time in Chinatown today, where they met members of the local community and visited some of the fantastic businesses located in this busy area of London. pic.twitter.com/DtPwO4o9Fh — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 1, 2022

Lunar New Year is also known as Spring Festival across the globe.

Read more: Prince William and Prince Charles ‘grew closer’ in the Megxit aftermath

A number of communities including Chinese, South korean, Malaysian, Singaporean, Philippines celebrate this festival every year.