Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 11:57 am

Prince Charles & Camilla visit Chinatown to mark Lunar New Year celebrations

Prince Charles and Camilla took part in the Lunar New Year celebrations and visited Chinatown in this regard.

Read more: Prince Charles to hosts Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK

Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, were spotted sporting red scarf and greeting the performers of the event.

In Chinatown, the royal couple met the community members and even visited the local market to greet the sellers.

Charles and Camilla were also invited to waken the sleeping lions.

Lunar New Year is also known as Spring Festival across the globe.

Read more: Prince William and Prince Charles ‘grew closer’ in the Megxit aftermath

A number of communities including Chinese, South korean, Malaysian, Singaporean, Philippines celebrate this festival every year.

