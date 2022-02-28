PSL-7: Congratulations pour in for Lahore Qalandars on convincing victory in final
Lahore Qalandars clinched the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title for the first time by convincingly defeating last season’s champions Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final at Lahore last night.
Batting first, Lahore Qalanders scored 180 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.
In reply, Multan Sultans scored 138 runs all out in 19.3 overs.
Brimming with joy, the winning team held the trophy in their hands and received congratulations from friends, family, peers and others.
In their tweets, many politicians, celebrities, cricketers and others congratulated Lahore Qalandars team on winning final match of the PSL’s season seven.
Congratulations Lahore Qalandars, commiserations Multan Sultans. Good all round cricket in #PSL pic.twitter.com/iJ4oyVyTsI
— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 27, 2022
Congratulations Team Lahore & the very lively and jubilant Qalandar fans!
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 27, 2022
And a lot of praise to Ramiz Raja and PCB for flawlessly organising this wonderful tournament. #LahoreQalandars
— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) February 27, 2022
The Professor of cricket because of his vast knowledge and experience and can produce wonders for his team!@MHafeez22 #DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #DilSe #QHPC #HBLPSL7 #LevleHai #LQvMS pic.twitter.com/yrTzO0hLPl
— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 27, 2022
How Good 😍 🏆,
Congratulations Lahore 💚,@lahoreqalandars @iShaheenAfridi Sameen Bhai n Aqib Bhai
Thoroughly deserving
Excellent PSL @FakharZamanLive n Zaman Khan 👏🏽
And Thank you very much @TheRealPCB @thePSLt20 for an amazing event#PSL7Final #PSL7Champions #LahoreQalandars pic.twitter.com/OZJ42TcyUd
— Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) February 27, 2022
پی ایس ایل سیون !لاہور قلندر کی شاندار کامیابی پر مبارکباد۔ میچز کے مختلف مراحل میں حصہ لینے والی ٹیموں نے بھی پی ایس ایل 7 جیتنے کے لئے سر دھڑ کی بازی لگائی ۔ تمام ٹیموں اور عالمی کھلاڑیوں کا شکریہ جنہوں نے شائقین کرکٹ کے لئے ایک اچھا کھیل پیش کیا۔#PSLFinal #LahoreQalandars pic.twitter.com/rgULSL2c7g
— Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 27, 2022
Mubarak to ZINDA DILAN E LAHORE on their team’s excellent win. PCB deserve the credit on holding such a successful #PSL7 The standard of bowling in PSL is better than any other league in the world. The crowd is warmed up for Australian tour now. Brilliant!#LahoreQalandars
— Muhammad Asif (@MuhammadAsif26_) February 27, 2022
Congratulations to @lahoreqalandars on winning the @thePSLt20
— Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) February 27, 2022
#HBLPSL7 Record profits ,record fans and Qalandars recording its first HBLPSL win.. couldn’t have gone better.. love ❤️ and fondest regards.
— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 27, 2022
Congratulations Lahore Qalandars! Excellent team work today. #PSLFinal pic.twitter.com/KWlIvCeDwI
— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 27, 2022
محبت کب کسی اور سے ہے۔۔۔۔ یہ سر پھری بھی لاہور سے ہے 🙂 #LahoreQalandars #Lahore زندہ باد
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 27, 2022
A hug of mutual respect between 2 brilliant cricketers who have inspired their teams #PSLFinal #LQvsMS pic.twitter.com/rELSYb1jgq
— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 27, 2022
Tweet from a true sportsman 👏🏻 https://t.co/sN10hYjCPo
— Syed Nasir Hussain Shah (@SyedNasirHShah) February 28, 2022
Champions 🏆🏆🏆 What a night!! @lahoreqalandars @thePSLt20 #dilse pic.twitter.com/j0taS85Lhv
— David Wiese (@David_Wiese) February 27, 2022
Massive congratulations to @lahoreqalandars on winning their first @thePSLt20 title. Also really impressed with @iShaheenAfridi ‘s captaincy this season.
— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) February 27, 2022
Thank you @lahoreqalandars for an amazing @thePSLt20. 🏆 🏆 🏆 It’s a special group of players to work with and after all the hard work they put in I’m so glad they got the success! pic.twitter.com/iPSGBGCRHr
— ben dunk (@bendunk51) February 28, 2022
#Qalandars HBLPSL7 Victory Lap | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Watch Full Video Here: https://t.co/kW7i5bHy0Z#DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #DilSe #QHPC #HBLPSL7 #LevleHai #LQvMS pic.twitter.com/DwlnCdafuB
— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 28, 2022
— ben dunk (@bendunk51) February 27, 2022
