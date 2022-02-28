PSL-7: Congratulations pour in for Lahore Qalandars on convincing victory in final

Brimming with joy, the winning team held the trophy in their hands and received congratulations from friends, family, peers and others. Image: Lahore Qalandars/ Twitter

Lahore Qalandars clinched the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title for the first time by convincingly defeating last season’s champions Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final at Lahore last night.

Batting first, Lahore Qalanders scored 180 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

In reply, Multan Sultans scored 138 runs all out in 19.3 overs.

Brimming with joy, the winning team held the trophy in their hands and received congratulations from friends, family, peers and others.

In their tweets, many politicians, celebrities, cricketers and others congratulated Lahore Qalandars team on winning final match of the PSL’s season seven.

Congratulations Lahore Qalandars, commiserations Multan Sultans. Good all round cricket in #PSL pic.twitter.com/iJ4oyVyTsI — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 27, 2022

Congratulations Team Lahore & the very lively and jubilant Qalandar fans! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 27, 2022

And a lot of praise to Ramiz Raja and PCB for flawlessly organising this wonderful tournament. #LahoreQalandars — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) February 27, 2022

پی ایس ایل سیون !لاہور قلندر کی شاندار کامیابی پر مبارکباد۔ میچز کے مختلف مراحل میں حصہ لینے والی ٹیموں نے بھی پی ایس ایل 7 جیتنے کے لئے سر دھڑ کی بازی لگائی ۔ تمام ٹیموں اور عالمی کھلاڑیوں کا شکریہ جنہوں نے شائقین کرکٹ کے لئے ایک اچھا کھیل پیش کیا۔#PSLFinal #LahoreQalandars pic.twitter.com/rgULSL2c7g — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 27, 2022

Mubarak to ZINDA DILAN E LAHORE on their team’s excellent win. PCB deserve the credit on holding such a successful #PSL7 The standard of bowling in PSL is better than any other league in the world. The crowd is warmed up for Australian tour now. Brilliant!#LahoreQalandars — Muhammad Asif (@MuhammadAsif26_) February 27, 2022

#HBLPSL7 Record profits ,record fans and Qalandars recording its first HBLPSL win.. couldn’t have gone better.. love ❤️ and fondest regards. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 27, 2022

محبت کب کسی اور سے ہے۔۔۔۔ یہ سر پھری بھی لاہور سے ہے 🙂 #LahoreQalandars #Lahore زندہ باد — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 27, 2022

A hug of mutual respect between 2 brilliant cricketers who have inspired their teams #PSLFinal #LQvsMS pic.twitter.com/rELSYb1jgq — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 27, 2022

Tweet from a true sportsman 👏🏻 https://t.co/sN10hYjCPo — Syed Nasir Hussain Shah (@SyedNasirHShah) February 28, 2022

Massive congratulations to @lahoreqalandars on winning their first @thePSLt20 title. Also really impressed with @iShaheenAfridi ‘s captaincy this season. — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) February 27, 2022