Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:25 am
PSL-7: Congratulations pour in for Lahore Qalandars on convincing victory in final

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:25 am

Brimming with joy, the winning team held the trophy in their hands and received congratulations from friends, family, peers and others. Image: Lahore Qalandars/ Twitter

Lahore Qalandars clinched the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title for the first time by convincingly defeating last season’s champions Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final at Lahore last night.

Batting first, Lahore Qalanders scored 180 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

In reply, Multan Sultans scored 138 runs all out in 19.3 overs.

Brimming with joy, the winning team held the trophy in their hands and received congratulations from friends, family, peers and others.

In their tweets, many politicians, celebrities, cricketers and others congratulated Lahore Qalandars team on winning final match of the PSL’s season seven.

