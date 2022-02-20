Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 11:18 pm
PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal lambastes govt’s policies

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal. Image: File

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that people are confronting chronic inflation, worst joblessness and most horrible law and order situation due to the policies of incompetent, corrupt and irrational rulers of the country.

Read more: No-confidence motion against PM Imran: Zardari to meet Maulana Fazl on Monday.

Raed more: Sindh local govt bill against the Constitution: Mustafa Kamal

As per a press statement issued, he maintained that the educated youth were committing suicides, street crimes increasing due to poverty and hunger and honours of women and girls were not safe even in their own houses during robberies and people’s lives not protected on the streets by hands of snatchers.

Incompetent rulers have turned their deaf ears towards the grievances of the people as the prices of petroleum products, gas, electricity and daily use items have shot through the roof, making the masses’ lives miserable.

He feared that the present situation was pushing the country towards anarchy, adding that on the other hand, the treasury and opposition benches were pulling one another’s legs and being engaged in numbers’ game in the National Assembly.

He deplored that the people who were in parliament did not have any care for the poor, adding that the country has fallen prey to political crisis and instability due to inept government, which was very dangerous for the security and sovereignty of the state.

Read moreSindh Local Bodies bill stirs up storm  

He observed that the present government had mortgaged the country to the IMF and surrendered the soveinrenty to the Fund.

He asserted that only the PSP could steer the country out of the current turmoil and confusion.

