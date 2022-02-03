Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 11:56 pm
RAW aiding terrorists to sabotage peace in Pakistan, says Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Image: File

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that terrorist groups with the help of RAW were trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

Pakistan Armed forces are wiping out the terrorists, he said while talking to a private television channel. Pakistan had made success on war against terror, he stated.

Read more: Security forces kill 13 terrorists during hunt down in Naushki & Panjgur: ISPR

Commenting on unrest being created by terrorist groups entered last night in two areas of Balochistan, he said most of the terrorists had been killed and the search for remaining is continuing to hunt them down. To a question about border fencing, he said there is still a need to complete fencing on 20 per cent area.

Sheikh Rashid said the terrorists entered from that opening space last night. To another question about talks with Taliban, he said negotiations with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have ended without success.

About the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan, he said that the terror group is operating in Afghan territory.

Earlier, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango has maintained that the terrorists have links with India and Afghanistan.

Talking to media in Quetta, he said that security forces have saved Balochistan from big catastrophe as the brave soldiers of Pakistan successfully repulsed the attacks of terrorists.

Read more: Large quantity of weapons, ammunition & IEDs recovered in North Waziristan

Briefing about attacks on security forces in Noshki, Panjgur, Lango said that terrorism has been going on in Balochistan for the past one and a half decade and thousands of human lives were lost in various incidents of terrorism across the province.

He said that brave security forces have made sacrifices for the sake of peace and those who are disturbing the peace of Balochistan have the backing of foreign countries.

