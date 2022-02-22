SC bars NAB from arresting Khursheed Shah’s family

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan People’s Party leader (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah got relief from the Supreme Court of Pakistan after it barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting his wives, children and other family members in assets beyond means case.

The apex court on Tuesday rejected the NAB’s appeals requesting cancellation of the bails of all those co-accused.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Atta Bandial remarked that making a case against anyone without solid evidence was not right.

“How can we put his [Khursheed Shah] family in jail when he is out himself,” he asked.

Shah was arrested in 2019. Later, the case of properties beyond declared assets was filed against him.

Along with Shah, a reference was filed against 18 people, including his wives, daughters, sons and close aides, for allegedly misappropriating Rs1.23 billion.

Last year, the apex court had granted bail to Shah due to a lack of evidence over the surety bonds worth Rs10 million.