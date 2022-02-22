Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

22nd Feb, 2022. 02:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

SC bars NAB from arresting Khursheed Shah’s family

Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

22nd Feb, 2022. 02:41 pm
Khursheed Shah

Senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan People’s Party leader (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah got relief from the Supreme Court of Pakistan after it barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting his wives, children and other family members in assets beyond means case.

The apex court on Tuesday rejected the NAB’s appeals requesting cancellation of the bails of all those co-accused.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Atta Bandial remarked that making a case against anyone without solid evidence was not right.

Read more: Is NAB a biased, ineffective organisation?

“How can we put his [Khursheed Shah] family in jail when he is out himself,” he asked.

Shah was arrested in 2019. Later, the case of properties beyond declared assets was filed against him.

Along with Shah, a reference was filed against 18 people, including his wives, daughters, sons and close aides, for allegedly misappropriating Rs1.23 billion.

Last year, the apex court had granted bail to Shah due to a lack of evidence over the surety bonds worth Rs10 million.

Read More

2 hours ago
Antigen Test requirement scrapped for travellers to Dubai from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has abolished the requirement of...
2 hours ago
Martyrs like Captain Haider Abbas real ‘national heroes’: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday...
2 hours ago
Trial court to announce verdict of Noor Mukadam case on Feb 24

ISLAMABAD: The trial court on Tuesday reserved the verdict of the Noor...
3 hours ago
PPP not giving us jobs and has ruined everything, claims Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal claimed on Tuesday that...
4 hours ago
Pakistan to not be part of any bloc, desires trade relations with all: PM Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the country...
4 hours ago
Pakistan among countries most vulnerable to Climate Change, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday Pakistan is among those...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
18 seconds ago
Here’s why Queen Elizabeth will never step down as monarch

Despite the fact that British Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for coronavirus...
hong kong
6 mins ago
Firing Hong Kong domestic workers with coronavirus ‘immoral’: consul

MANILA: The Philippines' top diplomat in Hong Kong said Tuesday it was...
Elephant
10 mins ago
Elephant fell into a pit. Here’s how forest officials used water to save it

West Bengal forest officers utilised physics to save an elephant that had...
Next general elections to be held on basis of fresh census results: Asad
12 mins ago
Next general elections to be held on basis of fresh census results: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Unveiling the roadmap for the 7th digital population and housing census,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600