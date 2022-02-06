Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 08:52 pm
Shaking voice of Fawad exposing his inner fear, claims Ghani

Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani (L) and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain (R)

Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani has said that the shaking voice of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was telling the whole story of his inner fear.

The Sindh minister on Sunday said this while reacting to the statement of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, who said that conspiracies, hatched by opposition parties, could not succeed against Prime Minister Imran Khan, no matter, how many huddles and meetings they had.

Read more: It’s time for govt to panic, be held accountable: Bilawal Zardari

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at Noor Khan Air Base after return from China on Sunday, Fawad said that yesterday (Saturday), Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders had consultations for two hours, but, if they even sit together for many days for adopting strategy to topple this government, they would not succeed in their designs.

He said that their claims of bringing no confidence motion were only figments of imagination as there was much difference in the numbers in the National Assembly. He said that even in the Senate where they had a so-called majority, they could not prove their majority.

They would never be able to introduce no-confidence motion and with the passage of time they would get further weakened.

Saeed Ghani said that Long March led by PPP Chariman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would response to all criticisms of the ministers including Fawad Chaudhry. Taunting Fawad, Ghani asked him “which fourth party will you join after leaving the PTI?”

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain is criticised by his opponents that he is turncoat politician as he has left his three previous parties, and always joins the ‘King Party’.

Read more: Health card is a revolutionary step of PTI Govt: SAPM Shahbaz Gill

The Sindh minister maintained that the long march must be held and no confidence motion must be brought against the selected prime minister, adding that and Imran Khan would not be allowed to run away from the country as he entered into power through back door.

