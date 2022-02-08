Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:13 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Tarin, WB country head review progress on ongoing projects in Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:13 am

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin meets Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine at Finance Division in Islamabad on Tuesday. Photo: APP

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Country Director, World Bank, Najy Benhassine and his team at Finance Division here on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the ongoing World Bank’s projects and programmes in Pakistan, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Read more: Abad urges govt not to bow before IMF

The meeting also focused on Resilient Institutions Strengthening Program (RISE-II) and discussed some prior actions to be met for the timely completion of the programme.

In his remarks, the Finance Minister appreciated the World Bank for being a source of support in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects for the country.

He further said that Pakistan values the financial and technical support provided by the World Bank for the institutional reforms and economic development of the country.

The Finance Minister thanked the Country Director, World Bank and his team for their continuous support and facilitation.

Read more: Shehbaz urges MQM to rethink its alliance with PTI government

Among others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Finance and senior officers, the statement added.

Read More

3 hours ago
Salon fined Rs50, 000 for incomplete make-up of woman

In an ex-parte decree, the district consumer court has imposed a fine...
3 hours ago
One killed, three injured in Dera Murad Jamali grenade attack

One man was killed and three others were injured in a hand...
5 hours ago
Contempt of court plea against Rana Sanaullah:  Petitioner asked to attach relevant documents

A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Lahore High...
5 hours ago
Senate opposition blasts absence of ministers during Question Hour

ISLAMABAD: The members of the joint opposition reprimanded the absence of ministers...
6 hours ago
Pak-Saudi Joint Mechanized Training will be conducted for two months

A contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) arrived for Joint Mechanized...
6 hours ago
'Scattered PDM should care for its existence instead of no-confidence motion'

LAHORE: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ben Cutting
5 mins ago
PSL 7: ‘The standard of cricket in PSL is great,’ says Ben Cutting | watch

PSL 7: Ben Cutting, an all-rounder for Peshawar Zalmi, praised the quality...
Javed Chohan
21 mins ago
PSL 7: Temporary hospital built at National Hockey Stadium for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Director General Punjab Sports Javed Chohan stated on Tuesday that...
33 mins ago
Shehbaz summoned for trial proceedings of sugar scam, money laundering inquiry

A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday served a...
Sarah Khan turns into beauty in black, see photos
42 mins ago
Sarah Khan turns into beauty in black, see photos

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is currently enjoying motherhood with her cute daughter,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600