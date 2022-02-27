Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

27th Feb, 2022. 09:00 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

UN experts slam attacks on Muslim journalist

AFP News Agency

27th Feb, 2022. 09:00 am
Indian muslim journalist
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

NEW DELHI – UN rights experts have called for an end to ‘misogynistic and sectarian’ online attacks against a Muslim Indian woman journalist, asking the authorities to investigate the harassment.

Rana Ayyub, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindu nationalist ideology of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been the target of a relentless campaign of online abuse — including death and rape threats.

“She is the victim of intensifying attacks and threats online by far-right Hindu nationalist groups,” the independent rapporteurs, who do not speak for the United Nations but are mandated to report to it, said in a statement on February 21.

They said these attacks were in response to Ayyub’s reporting on issues affecting India’s minority Muslims, her criticism of the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and her commentary on the recent hijab ban at schools and colleges in the southern state of Karnataka.

The rapporteurs added that the Indian government had failed to condemn or investigate the attacks.

“She has been subjected to legal harassment by the Indian authorities in relation to her reporting,” they said, including the freezing of her bank account and other assets.

Ayyub, 37, began as an investigative journalist and wrote a book accusing Modi of being complicit in deadly sectarian violence in Gujarat in 2002, when he was state premier.

Investigators cleared Modi of involvement. She has since become a commentator for The Washington Post and other media.

This week, the Post put out a full-page advert saying Ayyub faces threats almost daily and that the free press is “under attack” in India.

The Indian mission at the UN in Geneva tweeted in response to the rapporteurs’ statement that allegations of “so-called judicial harassment are baseless and unwarranted”, and that advancing “a misleading narrative only tarnishes” the UN’s reputation.

Other journalists have also complained of increased harassment under Modi, whose government has been accused of trying to silence critical reporting.

Media rights group Reporters Without Borders places India at a lowly 142 in its World Press Freedom Index, saying that under Modi, pressure has increased on the media to toe the Hindu nationalist government’s line.

“The coordinated hate campaigns waged on social networks against journalists who dare to speak or write about subjects that annoy Hindutva (hardline Hindu ideology) followers are terrifying and include calls for the journalists concerned to be murdered,” according to RSF.

“The campaigns are particularly violent when the targets are women.”

Read More

6 hours ago
Russian Advance Is Likely Slowed by Logistics Issues, Ukraine Resists: UK

The Russian advance into Ukraine has temporarily slowed, probably because of logistical...
7 hours ago
Russian shelling in east Ukraine kills 19 civilians, according to reports

On Saturday, Russian shelling killed 19 civilians and injured 73 more in...
7 hours ago
In a video message, Ukraine's President expresses his support for peace talks proposals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed Turkey and Azerbaijan's proposals to hold peace...
7 hours ago
In a policy reversal, Germany will send anti-tank weapons and missiles to Ukraine

Germany dramatically increased its support for Ukraine's fight against Russia on Saturday,...
7 hours ago
In Comoros, a plane carrying 14 people crashes

Rescuers in the Comoros raced to find survivors after a plane carrying...
8 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says He Will Not Accept American Evacuation Offer: 'I Need Ammunition, Not a Ride,'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, will not be intimidated. The leader, 44,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Victory of justice

The family of Noor Mukadam finally got justice this week when a...
bulls
1 min ago
Bullfighting lives on

AL-QURAYYAH, UAE - Far from Dubai’s gleaming skyscrapers and renowned camel races,...
mahoor
1 min ago
Mahoor eyes sixth consecutive national title

The National Badminton Championship will take place from 01-06 March in Lahore...
tax returns
2 mins ago
Tax returns filing declines 12% in 2021

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has registered a decline of...
Adsence Ad 300X600