24th Feb, 2022. 03:00 pm
Zahir Jaffer used his money, influence to assail credibility of Noor: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that Zahir Jaffer’s crimes were not only confined to the rape and murder of Noor Muqadam. Image: File

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that Zahir Jaffer’s crimes were not only confined to the rape and murder of Noor Muqadam but the fact that he used his money and influence to assail the credibility of the victim.

Read more: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death in Noor Mukadam murder case

A sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday sentenced, Zahir, the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death, for raping and beheading his girlfriend Noor in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalising of women in the deeply patriarchal nation.

Zahir ‘s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, were found not guilty of attempting to cover up the crime. The two staff members were sentenced to 10 years in prison for abetting murder.

Reacting to the development, Maryam took to Twitter and said, “The wounds Noor Mukadam’s rape & murder inflicted on the collective conscience of humanity may never heal but it is reassuring that beasts in human disguise will realise that consequences can be grave.”

“Zahir Jaffer’s crimes were not only confined to rape & murder but the fact that he used his money and influence to assail the credibility of the victim. This perhaps is the only crime where the victim becomes the accused. Rest in peace Noor.”

Pakistani-American Zahir, 30, attacked Noor at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her.

Read more: Who is Noor Mukaddam? Why and how she was killed by Zahir Jaffer

Noor, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion but was blocked by two members of staff.

