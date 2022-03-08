Adsence Ads 300X250
Mohammad Zafar

08th Mar, 2022. 08:45 pm
Balochistan CM Bizenjo withdraws portfolio of P&D Dept from senior minister Buledi

Balochistan CM Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo (L) and Senior Provincial Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi (R). Image: File

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has withdrawn the portfolio of Planning and Development (P&D) Department from Senior Provincial Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi.

Read more: Differences develop between Balochistan CM and senior minister over new uplift schemes

Balochistan CM Bizenjo on Tuesday withdrew the portfolio of Planning and Development Department from Senior Provincial Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi under Rule 3 (5) of Government of Balochistan Rules 2012, after which the portfolio of Planning and Development Department was handed over to the Balochistan chief minister.

Chief Secretary Balochistan has issued a formal notification in this regard.

It may be recalled that senior provincial minister Mir Zahoor Buledi had walked out of the last cabinet meeting objecting to the approval of funds for opposition constituencies, after which he was not carrying out the affairs of planning and development department.

On 1st February, 2022, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Zahoor Buledi came face to face in the cabinet meeting on the approval of more than 12 hundred schemes worth Rs30 billion for the current financial year whereas Rs 13.9 billion has been allocated for the CYF 2021-2022.

Read more: Balochistan CM Bizenjo says issues will be resolved thru talks

Several members of the provincial cabinet expressed strong reservations. Several members walked out of the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Zahoor Buledi revealed on Twitter that several ministers walked out of the cabinet meeting on the proposed schemes.

