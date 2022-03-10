Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 06:57 pm
Cameron Diaz gets candid about the misogyny in Hollywood

Cameron Diaz, says she has suffered from misogyny in Hollywood for years. Misogyny was a common feature of the industry in the 1990s and 2000s, according to the actor, who resigned from performing in 2014.
“I certainly didn’t do as much as I could have done now because of everyone’s awareness, you know, sort of like the #MeToo,” Diaz remarked on International Women’s Day. During host and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage’s ‘Rule Breakers’ podcast.

“There were still constraints. There was still a lot of misogyny throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Just the level of power exploitation was enough to bring down the entire business. It was just the regular thing to do (laugh) and hope to make it through uninjured.”
The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star admitted that her casting choices were insufficient to overcome the industry’s double standard. But that things have changed now.

“Be the one who participated enough to make everyone feel cared for, but not so much that you become a victim. Knowing how to negotiate the situation because it happened all day, every day, in every small feeling of existence’s layers, “Diaz recalled something.

