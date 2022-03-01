Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 12:14 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Day naps can improve your memory and cut the risk of heart disease

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 12:14 am
Day naps can improve your memory and cut the risk of heart disease

Day naps can improve your memory and cut the risk of heart disease

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Taking naps during the day may reduce the chance of having a heart attack or stroke, according to a 2019 study conducted by experts at the Department of Medicine at the University Hospital of Lausanne, Switzerland.

Napping once to twice a week for five minutes to an hour reduced the risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure by nearly half (48%), compared to those who did not nap at all.

The study, published in the journal Heart, found no such link for either more frequent or longer naps.

For the latest Health News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Health News on bolnews.com

Read More

9 hours ago
Philippines logs 1,067 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,067 new COVID-19...
9 hours ago
Taiwan reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI - Taiwan reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including four...
11 hours ago
Pakistan reports 861 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday recorded 861 new COVID-19 cases and 18...
12 hours ago
China could eventually 'co-exist' with Covid: top scientist

BEIJING: China could move away from its zero-Covid strategy "in the near...
12 hours ago
Singapore reports 13,544 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported 13,544 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday,...
12 hours ago
New Zealand approves 3rd COVID-19 vaccine Novavax

WELLINGTON - New Zealanders will soon be able to access a third...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Alizeh Shah
12 mins ago
Alizeh Shah looks elegant in the latest adorable photos

 Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
PM Imran
14 mins ago
PM Imran will launch disbursement of interest-free loans to low-income groups

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the disbursement of the interest-free loans...
Ukrainian man
17 mins ago
While smoking a cigarette, a Ukrainian man moves a land mine with his bare hands, earning him the nickname “Badass” on the internet

Several videos of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians displaying bravery and indomitable spirit...
25 mins ago
In Thailand, an actress died after falling from a speedboat while on a restaurant trip with friends

Nida Patcharaweeraphong, a Thai actress, died at the age of 37 after...
Adsence Ad 300X600