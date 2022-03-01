Day naps can improve your memory and cut the risk of heart disease

Taking naps during the day may reduce the chance of having a heart attack or stroke, according to a 2019 study conducted by experts at the Department of Medicine at the University Hospital of Lausanne, Switzerland.

Napping once to twice a week for five minutes to an hour reduced the risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure by nearly half (48%), compared to those who did not nap at all.

The study, published in the journal Heart, found no such link for either more frequent or longer naps.

