Dwayne Johnson announced the dates of his two upcoming movies Black Adam and DC Leaque of Super Pets

DC fans will have to wait a little longer. As actor Dwayne Johnson has stated that the release dates for two of his flicks, ‘Black Adam’ and ‘DC League of Super Pets,’ have been pushed back.

Johnson took to Instagram to announce that ‘Black Adam’ will now be released on October 21 instead of July 29. And ‘DC League of Super Pets’ will be released on July 29 instead of May 20.

According to the source, DC is now working on another superhero film, ‘The Flash,’ which will be released on November 4th.

Johnson plays the famous DC villain, whose power levels match Superman’s. Who is traditionally portrayed as the major enemy to Shazam in Jaume Collet-film Serra’s ‘Black Adam.’ Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer, and Uli Latukefu round out the cast.

Johnson will voice Krypto, Superman’s dog, in ‘DC League of Super-Dogs.’ Which also features other DC superhero pets that require assistance from their four-legged friends.

Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, and others are among the voice actors. According to reports, the project from Warner Bros. Animation Group will be co-directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine.

