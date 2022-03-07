Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:47 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

LHC dismisses plea seeking security for Aurat March

Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:47 pm
Aurat March

International Women Day being marked on March 8. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition against local administration for declining to provide security for the participants of Aurat March scheduled to be held on March 8.

Read more: A contentious March

Justice Shahid Waheed took up the petition of a social activist Nighat Saeed and others and observed that no one is stopping women to take out Aurat March, hence, the petition is not maintainable.

The petitioner pointed out that the administration was not cooperating for the arrangements of Aurat March on March 8 and refused to provide security, asking the organizers to make their own security arrangements.

The petitioners have approached the court against the letter of the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent Police (SP) Civil Lines directing them to make security arrangements own their own.

The ‘Aurat March’, as it has come to be known since its first iteration in 2018, was organised by Hum Aurtain – a feminist collective. It has a manifesto demanding basic rights for women in each field of life.

Read more: Qadri proposes to mark ‘Int’l Hijab Day’ on March 8

For the past three years, it has been organised to coincide with the International Women’s Day on March 8, which is also the scheduled date for the rally this year.

Read More

3 hours ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police identify 11 suspects involved in Peshawar blast

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police claimed to have identified 11 suspects involved...
4 hours ago
PML-N offers Punjab chief ministership to Aleem Khan: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has offered Punjab chief ministership to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
4 hours ago
Azam Swati vows to uplift Pakistan Railways through branding campaign

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Monday said...
5 hours ago
IHC gives last chance to ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim to submit affidavit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday gave another chance to...
5 hours ago
PTI presents nine-point 'Charter of Demands' over culmination of Sindh Haqooq March

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh Haqooq March has culminated with 9-point ‘Charter of...
6 hours ago
PM Imran reiterates commitment to make Pakistan truly welfare state on pattern of State of Madina

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the commitment to make Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
46 seconds ago
The rights to Prince Andrew and the Jeffrey Epstein documentary have been acquired by Italy

Beyond Rights, a London-based company, has officially secured sale rights to Italian...
Prince Charles
4 mins ago
Camilla was concerned that no one would attend her wedding to Prince Charles

Camilla was said to be "terrified" that no one would attend her...
Kate Middleton
6 mins ago
Kate Middleton reveals who inspires her passion for photography

Kate Middleton's passion for photography is well-documented, with the Duchess of Cambridge's...
Queen
11 mins ago
As she recovers from illness, the Queen greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person for the first time

After recovering from Covid-19, Queen Elizabeth II met Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Adsence Ad 300X600