LHC dismisses plea seeking security for Aurat March

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition against local administration for declining to provide security for the participants of Aurat March scheduled to be held on March 8.

Justice Shahid Waheed took up the petition of a social activist Nighat Saeed and others and observed that no one is stopping women to take out Aurat March, hence, the petition is not maintainable.

The petitioner pointed out that the administration was not cooperating for the arrangements of Aurat March on March 8 and refused to provide security, asking the organizers to make their own security arrangements.

The petitioners have approached the court against the letter of the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent Police (SP) Civil Lines directing them to make security arrangements own their own.

The ‘Aurat March’, as it has come to be known since its first iteration in 2018, was organised by Hum Aurtain – a feminist collective. It has a manifesto demanding basic rights for women in each field of life.

For the past three years, it has been organised to coincide with the International Women’s Day on March 8, which is also the scheduled date for the rally this year.