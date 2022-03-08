Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:45 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

LHC is set to announce verdict in Meesha Shafi case

Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:45 pm
Meesha Shafi case

LHC is set to announce verdict in Meesha Shafi case. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Lahore High Court (LHC) is set to announce its verdict on Wednesday (9th March) in a petition of singer Meesha Shafi and others challenging a case registered under the cybercrime law on a complaint of actor-cum-singer Ali Zafar on a charge of running a malicious campaign against him.

Read more: Meesha’s plea seeking permanent exemption from appearance dismissed  

The petition filed by Shafi, Maham Javed, Iffat Omar, Fareeha Ayub, Haseemur Rehman and Syed Faizan Raza also challenged the validity of section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (Peca) as being in violation of fundamental rights of the citizens protected under the Constitution.

The federal government, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Zafar have been arrayed as respondents in the petition.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had reserved the verdict on Dec 14, 2021 after lawyers from all parties concluded their arguments.

The petition filed through Advocate Saqib Jillani argues that the impugned FIR is an abuse of process and a violation of the petitioners’ right to a fair trial under Article 10-A of the Constitution in respect of the civil defamation suit.

It further argues that the section 20 of the Peca is unconstitutional as it gives the investigating agency unfettered powers to prosecute individuals for actions already penalized under two different statutes.

It states that the present classification and the introduction of section 20 Peca do not satisfy the test of reasonableness. It says there must be some rational and reasonable system or method under which it is determined whether to proceed under Peca or the Pakistan Penal Code.

The petition asks the court to quash the FIR lodged by the FIA against the petitioners and also declare the section 20 of Peca void being contrary to various provisions of the Constitution.

The trial in the FIR is pending before a judicial magistrate wherein applications of Shafi and Maham Javed for permanent exemption from personal appearance have been dismissed.

They have been summoned through bailable warrants of arrest for March 19.

Read more: Judicial magistrate issues bailable arrest warrant for singer Meesha Shafi

The FIA lodged the FIR under section 20 of the Peca and section 109 of Pakistan Penal Code against nine persons allegedly for running a smear campaign against the complainant on social media.

The agency in its challan (investigation report) said the investigation established that all the suspects including Shafi posted serious/direct allegations and defamatory /derogatory content on social media against the complainant.

Read More

5 hours ago
CM Buzdar still has support of PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has refused to remove Punjab Chief Minister...
6 hours ago
Govt took measures to provide conducive environment to women, girls: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said...
7 hours ago
Aleem Khan not acceptable under any condition for Punjab CM, Buzdar tells PTI

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
7 hours ago
'Khan ready to compete', Gill welcomes opp's no-confidence motion

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said...
7 hours ago
No place for a corrupt system in Naya Pakistan: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr...
7 hours ago
Pakistan fully committed to protection of women’s rights: FO

Pakistan is fully committed to the promotion and protection of women’s rights,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

How to Watch Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event
5 mins ago
How to Watch Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ Event Livestream on Tuesday, March 8th

How to Watch Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event Following much speculation and rumours,...
Pakistani stars mark International Women's Day on social media
10 mins ago
Pakistani stars mark International Women’s Day on social media

Pakistani celebrities, like those around the world, marked International Women's Day on...
Apple event LIVE
11 mins ago
WATCH Apple event LIVE: Cheapest iPhone SE 3 and new iPad Air Launching Today

Apple's "Peek Performance" (a hint, not a typo) will begin soon; here...
Momina Mustehsan
15 mins ago
Coke Studio Season 14 releases Beparwah, featuring Momina Mustehsan

Coke Studio 14 has released Beparwah, a song featuring Momina Mustehsan, a great singing sensation. The song is the tenth and only solo released in the most recent season. Needless to say, the Afreen Afreen singer's latest track has been welcomed with...
Adsence Ad 300X600