Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks about her voiceover role in Turning Red

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of the hit adolescent series ‘Never Have I Ever,’ will star in the next Disney animated feature picture ‘Turning Red.’

In the coming-of-age film directed by Oscar winner Domee Shi, the Tamil-Canadian actress will play the feisty and sophisticated character Priya. The actor expressed her amazement at how closely the character reflected her Indian qualities. While discussing her experience bringing Priya to life on screen with her eccentricities and typical stoic demeanor.

“”I remember my first reaction when I saw just a rough sketch of Priya while recording. I was immediately so excited about how similar she looks to me. I’m talking about the bushy hair, the nose piercing, glasses, and the slight eye bags. From probably staying up way too late the night before!” Ramakrishnan continued. When I was in middle school, I was definitely not as calm and cool as Priya is no. But we’re both always willing to defend a buddy.”

The actress explained how she got into character for her first time as a voice actor. “It’s a tight line to tread between sounding happy, sad, or angry while remaining monotonous. Priya may have a monotonous voice, but she has sentiments just like any other middle school student. So keeping that in mind was crucial. It also helps to record early in the morning to sound monotonous! Mornings aren’t my favourite time of day “Maitreyi remarked.

As four girls navigate the ups and downs of adolescence, ‘Turning Red’ is said to be an uplifting story of self-acceptance and true friendship. Rosalie Chiang voices Meilin, Sandra Oh voices Ming, Ava Morse voices Miriam, and Hyein Park voices Abby.

The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam when it premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11th.

