Oscar presenters include Anthony Hopkins, Uma Thurman, and others

Additional presenters for the 94th Academy Awards were announced on Wednesday by show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan. Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, and Uma Thurman are among the cast members.

Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Yuh-Jung Youn are among the previously announced Oscar presenters. In the next weeks, more talent is likely to join the show.

Read more: China Focus: Leading Chinese film award goes global as nation’s box office continues to lead the world

The 94th Academy Awards will be held in the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022, and will be broadcast live on television.

