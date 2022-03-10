Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 03:11 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Oscar presenters include Anthony Hopkins, Uma Thurman, and others

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 03:11 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Additional presenters for the 94th Academy Awards were announced on Wednesday by show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan. Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, and Uma Thurman are among the cast members.

Read more: Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins grabs the title of best actorKevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Yuh-Jung Youn are among the previously announced Oscar presenters. In the next weeks, more talent is likely to join the show.

Read more: China Focus: Leading Chinese film award goes global as nation’s box office continues to lead the world
The 94th Academy Awards will be held in the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022, and will be broadcast live on television.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

11 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian looks completely different in the new Hulu reality show trailer, with platinum blond hair and a tiny nose

THE KARDASHIANS have returned with a brand-new trailer for their upcoming Hulu...
11 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian flaunts a puffy pout after speaking out about Tristan Thompson's love child scandal

KHLOE KARDASHIAN walked out of her office with a puffy pout yesterday,...
11 hours ago
Get to Know Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé Jonathan Davino

AFTER being photographed with a large diamond on her left ring finger,...
11 hours ago
Felicity Blunt, who is Stanley Tucci's wife?

STANLEY TUcci made a name for himself as a passionate family cook,...
11 hours ago
How to get tickets for the Doja Cat tour in 2022?

DOJA Cat has swept the world by storm since her meteoric rise...
12 hours ago
Desi Perkins Is Expecting Her Second Child After Fertility Struggles: 'Here We Grow Again'

Desi Perkins has a new addition to her family! The 35-year-old beauty...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

18 seconds ago
JI announces series of protests against inflation, govt in Multan

MULTAN: The Jamaat e Islami (JI) on Thursday announced a series of...
Mongolia issues
2 mins ago
Mongolia issues warning over meningococcal disease

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's Health Ministry declared an outbreak of the life-threatening...
samoa
7 mins ago
Samoa reports four new COVID-19 cases

SUVA - Samoa reported on Thursday four new COVID-19 positive cases in...
turkey
9 mins ago
Russia, Ukraine diplomats meet in Turkey

ANTALYA, Turkey - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro...
Adsence Ad 300X600