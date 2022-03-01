Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 10:35 am
Pakistan calls for equitable, balanced approach towards issues of arms control

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood addressing High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament held in Geneva in virtual format. Image: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan has called for an equitable and balanced approach towards issues of arms control and disarmament, based on the principle of equal security for all states, said Radio Pakistan.

Read more: Nuclear sabre-rattling: When Pakistan, India almost headed towards war

Addressing the High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament held in Geneva in virtual format, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood said adherence to international norms without any discrimination, remains fundamental for sustainable global peace and security.

He drew attention to the erosion of long-standing arms control agreements, accentuated by policies of exceptionalism in violation of established global norms.

The foreign secretary highlighted the serious strains to strategic stability in South Asia, which is being accentuated by discriminatory application of rules and supply of advanced military technologies, weapons and delivery systems to India.

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan would not be part of any camp politics rather focus on its own interests.

Briefing media in Islamabad about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day visit to Russia, he had said Pakistan believes that any military conflict impacts the whole region, particularly the developing countries.

The FM had said Pakistan urged the international community to make joint efforts for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomatic means.

He had said before the Prime Minister’s visit, a senior level contact was made by the United States wherein Pakistan explained the objective of the visit.

Read more: ‘Pakistani students to be evacuated from Ukraine when crowd would get thin at border’

The foreign minister had said Pakistan has shifted its foreign policy from geopolitics to geoeconomics and we have to move ahead for regional connectivity.

