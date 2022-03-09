PIA repatriated 230 stranded Pakistanis from Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Wednesday repatriated as many as 230 stranded Pakistanis from Ukraine.

The special flight arrived at Islamabad airport carrying passengers, mostly students from Poland, where they were staying after crossing over from the war-hit Ukraine.

Ambassador of the Republic of Poland Maciej Pisarski, his wife Justyna Maria Pisarski, and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood were present at the airport on the occasion to receive the passengers.

Read more: PIA starts operation to airlift Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine

A PIA plane, Boeing-777, left for Poland yesterday from Lahore airport for Warsaw, the capital of Poland.

Earlier, the Embassy of Pakistan announced that it has safely evacuated nearly 98% of Pakistanis from the war-hit country.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Khokhar maintained that the embassy is striving hard to facilitate the nationals.

He said in an audio message that the safe evacuation was almost completed, and the evacuated people were sent to Poland, from where they would be taken back to Pakistan.