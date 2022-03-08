Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi (L) and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: File

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke on telephone with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China on Tuesday.

According to the Foreign Office, the two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on the regional and global situation.

State Councilor Wang Yi conveyed his condolences on the loss of precious lives in the cowardly terrorist attack in Peshawar and sympathies with the families of the victims.

The Foreign Minister underlined that the terrorist act was an attack on the peace-loving people of Pakistan who had rendered tremendous sacrifices to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood shared the resolve of the Government to continue its unrelenting counter-terrorism efforts and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Recalling the successful visit of the Prime Minister to China in which various important decisions were taken to advance bilateral practical cooperation, Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed the importance of close coordination between the two sides for early realization of agreed ventures and projects.

He expressed satisfaction on the high-quality development of CPEC and accelerating industrial relocation and investments to Pakistan.

TShah Mahmood conveyed Pakistan’s concern at the situation in Ukraine and underscored the need for a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law and provisions of the UN Charter.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed the continued efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for the international community to sustain humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people.