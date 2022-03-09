Shahbaz meets Sirajul Haq, urges JI to support no-confidence motion against PM

In a bid to gather more support against Prime Minister Imran Khan and in favour of a no-confidence motion against him, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif meets Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after their meeting, Shehbaz said that he had appealed to Haq to support the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

Read more: If we fail to remove ‘selected’ PM, future generations will not forgive us: Zardari

“Where are the high claims of the government? It has brought the country to the brink of disaster by showing green gardens to the public,” he said.

Talking to political parties is our political right. PTI’s conscientious people are against the government. People are suffering at the hands of incompetent government.”

Shehbaz said, “Nothing is final in politics. We want a people’s government. Unfortunately, the most corrupt government [of the PTI] has made life difficult for the people.”

“We will go to the nation after constitutionally removing the elected government. The no-confidence motion is not the will of an individual, but the wish of 22-crore [people of Pakistan].”

صدر پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) و قائد حزب اختلاف محمد شہباز شریف کی امیر جماعت اسلامی سراج الحق سے اہم ملاقات شروع۔ ملاقات میں لیاقت بلوچ، خواجہ سعد رفیق اور مریم اورنگزیب سمیت دیگر رہنماء بھی شریک ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/qEWTbK8VjJ — PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 9, 2022

Haq, on this occasion, said, “Without any doubt, the government has failed. However, after consultation with the party, he will present his position on the no-confidence motion.”

“Change of system, not change of individuals, is the solution to the problem.”

The JI chief also asked Shehbaz Sharif to approach the people of Pakistan as he added, “The real rulers of the country are 22-crore people.”