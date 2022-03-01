Adsence Ads 300X250
01st Mar, 2022. 02:50 pm
Shakira opens up about the reason she and Gerard Piqué fights most of the time

“Don’t Wait Up,” Shakira’s current hit, is all too true for her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué. The singer said in a recent interview that because of their different upbringings. As she is Colombian and he is Spanish—they don’t always agree on punctuality, which can lead to arguments.

Read more: Shakira Makes Light of Wearing a “Muzzle” While Sharing Proud Moment from Son’s Karate Tournament

“My poor husband, lover, baby daddy, or whatever you want to call him, has to wait so long for me. He’s fed up with waiting,” she stated with a laugh on the podcast Planet Weirdo. “Because Colombian time differs from Catalan and Spanish time.” Piqué, 35, is used to a strict, controlled regimen, according to Shakira. As he has been a member of a soccer team for a long time, however, the singer is not.

She went on to say that, “That’s how his mind works, and it’s the same way with my… Since meeting him, I’ve been a lot more punctual “she stated. “However, when we do fight, it’s because I’m late and he’s waiting up.” The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer also stated that her profession operates in a unique manner. With days of the week merging into one another and weeks and weekends blending into one.

Read more: ‘I dream about my kids’: Shakira says about parenting

Shakira and Piqué have been married since 2011 and have two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Shakira’s release “Don’t Wait Up” in July  is her first solo single since 2017. It is also her first English music since 2016’s “Try Everything.”

