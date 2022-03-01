Adsence Ads 300X250
Maqbool Ahmed

01st Mar, 2022. 03:10 pm
SHC extends status quo about Dr Asim Hussain’s appointment as SHEC chairman

Dr Asim

Dr Asim Hussain. Image: File

Sindh High Court on Tuesday extended the status quo about a recommendation made by the provincial universities and boards department for a third-time appointment of Dr Asim Hussain as chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC).

Read more: Dr Asim Hussain’s likely third term as SHEC head challenged in high court

The provincial government sought more time from a two-judge bench headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Garor for filing a reply.

The bench, while allowing the request ordered the provincial government to maintain the status quo till the next hearing fixed for March 15.

The same bench had earlier granted status quo during a hearing of the petition filed by Roshan Ali Buriro, who challenged the recommendation for making Hussain head of the commission for a third term. He submitted that the respondent was appointed SHEC chairman in 2014 and reappointed after four years despite facing a mega corruption case about charges of misuse of authority and embezzlement, thereby causing losses of over Rs462 billion to the national exchequer.

He said Hussain’s second term expired on January 28, 2022, and as per the SHEC Act, the chairperson and members “shall hold office for four years and shall in no case be eligible for reappointment for more than one similar term”.

The petitioner said the respondent was continuing the public office illegally despite completing two terms, and that he had caused severe damage to higher education in the province. The controlling authority had not only abused his authority but also lost the trust of the populace by allowing the respondent to continue holding the SHEC office, he stated.

Read more: Wife of Dr Asim set to be named as Executive Director of Sindh Higher Education Commission

The petitioner also questioned the criteria for the appointment of Hussain as chairman of the provincial commission, saying that he is just a medical graduate with a local diploma in the field of medicine, which limits his exposure and expertise in any of the fields of higher education.

