Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 05:36 pm
Watch Video: A Ukrainian man moves a land mine with bare hands while smoking

Ukrainian man
In this video, a brave Ukrainian man removes a land mine from a bridge with his bare hands while casually smoking a cigarette. Netizens call him “Badass.”

The anti-tank mine was discovered along the side of the road in Berdyansk by an unknown individual dressed in a black puffer coat and trousers. He carried the explosive device across a road away from a bridge, all while holding a lit cigarette in his mouth, rather of waiting for Ukrainian bomb disposal units.

Read more: Watch Video: A brave Ukrainian man speaks with armed Russian soldiers

The device is then moved into a nearby wooded area, where a bystander captured his extraordinary bravery on film.

The video shared by The New Voice of Ukraine with the caption, ”A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn’t wait around for a bomb disposal unit – at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military.”

Here’s the link to the video:

The video has gone viral, with the man being hailed as a hero for risking his own life to save people around him.

