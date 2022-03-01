Watch Video: A Ukrainian man moves a land mine with bare hands while smoking

In this video, a brave Ukrainian man removes a land mine from a bridge with his bare hands while casually smoking a cigarette. Netizens call him “Badass.”

The anti-tank mine was discovered along the side of the road in Berdyansk by an unknown individual dressed in a black puffer coat and trousers. He carried the explosive device across a road away from a bridge, all while holding a lit cigarette in his mouth, rather of waiting for Ukrainian bomb disposal units.

The device is then moved into a nearby wooded area, where a bystander captured his extraordinary bravery on film.

The video shared by The New Voice of Ukraine with the caption, ”A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn’t wait around for a bomb disposal unit – at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military.”

Here’s the link to the video:

A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn't wait around for a bomb disposal unit – at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military. pic.twitter.com/iC9ZTrixlC — The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) February 27, 2022

The video has gone viral, with the man being hailed as a hero for risking his own life to save people around him.

You may think you're tough, but are you a Ukrainian citizen removing a land mine while smoking a dart tough? https://t.co/cNPYp6Bahm — John Riche 🇺🇦 (@JohnRiche) February 27, 2022

Calmly carrying an anti-tank mine off the road like it’s a turtle is the most Ukrainian thing ever. Danglin’ a lit cig over it is just a hardcore bonus. https://t.co/puGaUgMtGm — southjerseydevildog (@sjerseydevildog) February 27, 2022

The bravery of every day Ukrainian citizens is remarkable. As is the bravery of citizens enduring invasions and wars less visible in the media – including Afghanistan and Palestine. Don’t forget them. https://t.co/bFtSSq7yEg — Amy Remeikis (@AmyRemeikis) February 28, 2022

Mine in his hands. Lit cig in his mouth. Cool as a cucumber. I’m more and more convinced Ukrainians are the Mississippi rednecks of Europe. I say that as someone who witnessed a man fill up a 1,000 gallon diesel tank chain smoking American Spirits no less than two months ago. https://t.co/XtAXsua6CI — Tripp (@RWLooser_III) February 27, 2022

The risk management professional side of me applauds this chap for looking both ways before crossing the road. https://t.co/xbxl5RqxrT — The Dan Kaszeta 🇺🇦 (@DanKaszeta) February 28, 2022