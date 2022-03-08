Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:41 am
‘We have enough numbers. PM, his ministers, chairman NAB can’t run anywhere’

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 10:41 am

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senior Vice President and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Screengrab from Bol TV

Senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has claimed that all matters related to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan have been settled.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said, “All matters related to a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been settled. We have enough numbers for it.”

“The PML-N leadership will submit a requisition after a decision on a no-confidence motion.”

According to Abbasi, the prime minister had not yet consulted his party on chairman NAB’s matter.

“The government’s corruption will come to light soon. prime minister [Imran Khan], his ministers and chairman NAB cannot run anywhere.”

Read more: Shahzad Akbar will have to reveal his assets: Khaqan Abbasi

PTI government had been confident that Pakistan Democratic Movement would face defeat in its effort to table a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to them, members of opposition parties would surprise their leaders if they brought any such move against the prime minister.

“Leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement can only bring no confidence against one another.”

Talking to a private television channel earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill had said the opposition leaders were struggling for a national reconciliation ordinance.

He had said that the government would not give NRO to any corrupt person.

