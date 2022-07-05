Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Bryson DeChambeau paid more than $125 million to join LIV Golf
Bryson DeChambeau paid more than $125 million to join LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau paid more than $125 million to join LIV Golf

Articles
Advertisement
Bryson DeChambeau paid more than $125 million to join LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau paid more than $125 million to join LIV Golf

Advertisement
  • Bryson DeChambeau signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with LIV Golf in May.
  • The American has been on the PGA Tour since 2013.
  • He declined to reveal how much he was paid by the Saudi-upheld gold association.
Advertisement

Bryson DeChambeau was focused on the PGA Tour as late as May. He however apparently influenced by LIV Golf soon after.

During his most memorable occasion with the circuit in Portland. The eight-time PGA Tour victor uncovered exactly how much the adversary Saudi-upheld gold association proposed to make his head turn.

During an appearance on the Country Club Adjacent digital broadcast last week. DeChambeau however got some information about his marking reward for joining LIV Golf.

He declined to offer a straight response when inquired as to whether the figure was around $125 million.

“I won’t say the subtleties. I mean for what’s accounted for it’s fairly close,” he said.

“It’s a four-and-a-half-year bargain. I can see you that and a ton of it was forthright, which is perfect.”

Advertisement

At the point when squeezed later about his “$125 million grins,” DeChambeau answered: “that is somewhat low.”

He added that he’s now returned a portion of the cash to the game by putting resources into building a multi-sport complex, in addition to other things.

Read More: A Sports channel illegally awarded by previous govt incurring financial losses

DeChambeau said during the Memorial Tournament that he proved unable “risk” a transition to LIV Golf.

He told the web recording that he has no designs to give up his PGA Tour enrollment and expectations that something will change after some time.

“No, I love to play in competitions. I have nothing against them. They gave me an extraordinary way of life, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk's trial started which cost him over 20 million dollar after Tesla tweet
Elon Musk's trial started which cost him over 20 million dollar after Tesla tweet
Zelensky's advisor resigned after a missile hit a building in Dnipro
Zelensky's advisor resigned after a missile hit a building in Dnipro
GOP candidate arrested over suspicion planning shootings at Democratic residences
GOP candidate arrested over suspicion planning shootings at Democratic residences
Experts warning to the US Navy, larger fleets always wins
Experts warning to the US Navy, larger fleets always wins
European Commission president claims Western allies need to
European Commission president claims Western allies need to "step up" their military
Why is the UK government getting involved in Scotland’s new gender recognition law?
Why is the UK government getting involved in Scotland’s new gender recognition law?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story