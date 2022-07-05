Bryson DeChambeau paid more than $125 million to join LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with LIV Golf in May.

The American has been on the PGA Tour since 2013.

He declined to reveal how much he was paid by the Saudi-upheld gold association.

Bryson DeChambeau was focused on the PGA Tour as late as May. He however apparently influenced by LIV Golf soon after.

During his most memorable occasion with the circuit in Portland. The eight-time PGA Tour victor uncovered exactly how much the adversary Saudi-upheld gold association proposed to make his head turn.

During an appearance on the Country Club Adjacent digital broadcast last week. DeChambeau however got some information about his marking reward for joining LIV Golf.

He declined to offer a straight response when inquired as to whether the figure was around $125 million.

“I won’t say the subtleties. I mean for what’s accounted for it’s fairly close,” he said.

“It’s a four-and-a-half-year bargain. I can see you that and a ton of it was forthright, which is perfect.”

At the point when squeezed later about his “$125 million grins,” DeChambeau answered: “that is somewhat low.”

He added that he’s now returned a portion of the cash to the game by putting resources into building a multi-sport complex, in addition to other things.

DeChambeau said during the Memorial Tournament that he proved unable “risk” a transition to LIV Golf.

He told the web recording that he has no designs to give up his PGA Tour enrollment and expectations that something will change after some time.

“No, I love to play in competitions. I have nothing against them. They gave me an extraordinary way of life, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”