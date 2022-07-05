Javeria Saud Explains About Her Viral Singing

Javeria Saud is a skilled talented popular Pakistani television anchor and actress.

Javeria Saud is a skilled talented popular Pakistani television anchor and actress. Javeria Saud. She married the famous actor Saud from movies and television.

She frequently makes headlines for her various controversies. Her followers adore her for her outgoing, confident, and charming demeanor.

Her drumming and singing performance at Shaista Lodhi’s Eid Milan party went viral a few days ago. She however performs the song while playing the Congo, a type of drum, in the video.

People condemned her for singing in a brazen manner that became popular.

Well, in the recent show with Mathira for Bol Television, she talked about her drum video controversy.

Talking about it she said, “Actually, people troll everyone. They are after everyone. It was our Eid Milan party at Shaista’s place. We all however invited and we enjoyed the gathering. Also, we all were tired from routine work and stuff and we were having our time.

We however told that there would be no videos but even if someone took our video and posted it. I don’t care about anyone, I only care about my family or those who care about me”.